Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,821,000 after buying an additional 139,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after buying an additional 394,168 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

MA opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.41. The firm has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

