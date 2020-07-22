Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

