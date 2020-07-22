Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $404,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,490.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.