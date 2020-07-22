Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

