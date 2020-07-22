Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
