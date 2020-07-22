Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$14.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.23 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $803.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.46.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$872.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,256.10.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

