Mark Williams Purchases 393,258 Shares of Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Mark Williams purchased 393,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,483.05 ($60,604.83).

The company has a market cap of $261.47 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. Red 5 Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.18 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of A$0.40 ($0.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.

Red 5 Company Profile

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

