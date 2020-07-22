MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

HZO stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $28,281.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,993 shares of company stock worth $3,076,628. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MarineMax by 825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

