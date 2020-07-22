MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HZO opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

