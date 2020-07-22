Marie T. Gallagher Sells 3,335 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

