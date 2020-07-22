Marcus Ryu Sells 12,500 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $2,126,499.26.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.12 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

