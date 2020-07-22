Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $330.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.75 and its 200-day moving average is $247.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

