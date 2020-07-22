Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

