Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

