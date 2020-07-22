Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 308,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

