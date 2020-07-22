Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fox Factory by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

