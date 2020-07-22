Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Trex by 22.1% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 56,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $685,000.

Shares of TREX opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

