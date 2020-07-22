Marco Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,590 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,590 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

EA opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

