Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total value of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,007,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total value of $2,893,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total value of $2,769,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total value of $2,792,250.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

