ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.67 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.75 EPS.

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

