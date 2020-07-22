Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 2.04. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

