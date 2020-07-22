Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.06

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 4695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MJCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Majesco by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Majesco by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Majesco by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Majesco by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Majesco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

