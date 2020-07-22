MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.88

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.88 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 239584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 104.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.56.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$150,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,553,366. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$1,693,002.50. Insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,824,850 over the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

