M Partners Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at M Partners cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining in a report released on Monday, July 20th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of TSE ANX opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.54 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

