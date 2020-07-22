M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. M.P. Evans Group has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 756 ($9.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $288.80 million and a P/E ratio of 46.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 555.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 603.42.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.