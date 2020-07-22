Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

