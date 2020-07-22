Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

