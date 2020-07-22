Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 575098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

