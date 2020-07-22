Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.67. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

