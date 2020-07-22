Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $11.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 76734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.70 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.