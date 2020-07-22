Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.