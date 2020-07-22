Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Eight Capital

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUG. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.49.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$49.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.7867826 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

