Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year High at $326.98

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $326.98 and last traded at $326.50, with a volume of 48232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.