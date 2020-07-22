Longbow Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Longbow Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $441.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.86.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $387.81 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.79. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

