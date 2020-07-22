LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading 7.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $49.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.05, 1,562,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,193,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,912 shares of company stock worth $3,545,423. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

