Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Down 0.9%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 14,508 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 731,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

