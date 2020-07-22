Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 212915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $836.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

