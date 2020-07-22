Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

