Limelight Networks’ (LLNW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of LLNW opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

