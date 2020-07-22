Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.