Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.09.

NYSE:LSI opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $57,745,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

