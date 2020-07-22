LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $200,139.71

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. LIFE has a total market cap of $200,139.71 and $24.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LIFE has traded 106% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.05181123 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056615 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.