Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPS Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

RPS stock opened at GBX 48.25 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.60 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million and a P/E ratio of -96.50.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

