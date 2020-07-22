Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Major Shareholder Sells $10,500.00 in Stock

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $16,992.00.

Shares of RMG stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

