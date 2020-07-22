Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $233.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.67.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $272.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.95. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.