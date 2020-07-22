Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $356.00 to $361.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.20.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $426.21.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,464 shares of company stock worth $14,054,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

