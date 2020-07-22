Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.19

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.