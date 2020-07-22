Laura Alber Sells 20,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,262,550.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $88.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after purchasing an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,370,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,797,000 after acquiring an additional 423,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

