Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €64.00 ($71.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.56 ($60.18).

ETR LXS opened at €49.36 ($55.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.67. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($72.56).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

