Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $291,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,101,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41.

On Thursday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $648,056.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,441.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,321,077.40.

On Thursday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,163,219.20.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,405,788.50.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.