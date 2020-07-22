Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley now has a $435.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00. Lam Research traded as high as $352.07 and last traded at $352.07, with a volume of 41109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.27.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

